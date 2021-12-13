‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

What’s going on with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home? What’s going on with MJ? Who makes the other laugh the most on set? What is Peter’s grade in school considering he’s literally never present? Would Tom Holland be a good veterinarian — wait, what?

Yes, all that and more is covered in the latest video ahead of the release of the upcoming Spider-Man movie. Dive into the video above — the spoiler-free video above — to find out what else Tom and Zendaya have to say!

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird). The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

Looking for more web-slinging? Follow Spider-Man on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.