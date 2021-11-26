Tickets For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' On Sale Monday, November 29

It's time to set your alarms!

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters this December 17! And this Monday, November 29 aka Spider-Monday, tickets go on sale!

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into theaters on December 17.

