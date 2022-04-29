'The Marvels' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Receive New Release Dates

There’s been a tiny change in the multiverse (and well, the quantum realm, too). As announced today by Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios’ The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are both receiving new release dates for 2023. While The Marvels was slated to open on February 17, 2023, and the third outing with Ant-Man on July 28, 2023, they are now simply switching places.

Ant-Man’s latest adventure will now arrive on February 17, with Carol Danvers flying higher, further, and faster on July 28!

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise sees 2021's Sexiest Man of the Year Paul Rudd reprising his role as Ant-Man (Scott Lang), alongside Evangeline Lilly as Wasp (Hope Van Dyne). Joining them are returning cast members Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne — aka, Hope’s parents. Kathryn Newton joins the cast of as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors, previously seen on Marvel Studios' Loki as He Who Remains, will portray Kang the Conqueror.

As for The Marvels, Brie Larson returns to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.