'The Marvels' Launches to New Release Date

Marvel Studios' upcoming film, The Marvels, has received a new release date and will fly into theaters on November 10, 2023. Find a brand new teaser poster for the film below!

In the film, Brie Larson returns to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. She’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who appeared as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name.