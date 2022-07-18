‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Offers Sensory Inclusive Screenings at the El Capitan Theatre

For the opening of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney and nonprofit KultureCity offered sensory inclusive screenings for the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

According to KultureCity, one in six people have a sensory need or nonvisible disability such as autism, PTSD, Dementia, or ADHD. They are often unable to fully experience everyday activities that are taken for granted, such as going to the movies, due to the sensory overload they could face. And considering that going to the movies is a beloved pastime that brings the magic of storytelling to life, Disney is exploring more ways to make it accessible for every moviegoer.

The iconic El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles offered two sensory inclusive screenings, featuring an inclusive moviegoing experience that can be safely enjoyed by audiences with sensory needs:

The experience starts before families leave their homes with the help of a “social story,” an individualized short story that informs attendees what to expect from the moment they arrive in the parking lot to the conclusion of the event.

Upon arrival, attendees are accepted and supported, as trained staff welcome them to a judgment-free zone. To reduce anxiety, the theater features an expedited check-in process in a calming lobby with dimmed lighting, pre-made snacks, a mobile Sensory Station, and monitors turned off.

Audiences can then enjoy the movie in a theater with a reduced capacity of only 100-200 attendees. They’re also provided with a sensory bag that contains noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys, a feeling thermometer card, and more.

Should anxiety levels increase, audiences can take a break from the film by utilizing the tools included in the sensory bags or roaming around the lobby to let out some energy.

This screening will not feature the Mighty Love & Thunder Laser & Light Show.

El Capitan Theater held the first screening on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 pm PST. The second will be on Saturday, July 23 at 1:00 pm PST. More information and tickets can be found at the El Capitan’s website.

Disney is committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment. Sensory inclusive movie screenings are part of our larger efforts to expand access to our content for underserved groups, with the goal to deliver inclusive stories that are representative of and accessible to our diverse consumers and creators.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.

