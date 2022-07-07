The Cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Summons New Hasbro and LEGO Asgardian Treasure

Hasbro and LEGO just surprised the heroic cast of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder with figures of familiar characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Korg, Valkyrie, and the God of Thunder himself, Thor! All the toy versions of these Marvel heroes come ready for action, just as they appear in the upcoming film.

The actors also presented new action figures exclusive to Thor: Love and Thunder, like Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor and the Asgardian goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. While posing the new Thor figure, Chris Hemsworth excitedly exclaimed: "Sick!" Writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi joked the adventure won't end in theaters when he said, "My kids are gonna love this!"

After wielding their action figure counterparts, the cast summoned different versions of Stormbreaker and the reforged Mjolnir, each packed with epic features. Natalie Portman raised Mjolnir in the air, activating its lightning and thunder effects, proving she is definitely just as worthy as the original Thor. Hemsworth brought his sense of humor to the table when he asked if Tessa Thompson would want to swap his miniature hammer for the massive Stormbreaker she wielded, but she smartly replied, "No, I'll keep this one, thank you."

Seeing charismatic and fun-loving actors play and banter with these toys, along with the clips from the movie itself, proves Thor's new adventure will be the most exciting one yet. Fans of all ages can bring these characters and hammers home after watching Thor: Love and Thunder – there's enough fun for everyone!