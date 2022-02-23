Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire Recreate Iconic Meme for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Digital & Blu-ray Release

The record-shattering phenomenon Spider-Man: No Way Home swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!

To mark the spectacular news, Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreated that iconic meme just for YOU.

Get more Spidey, triple the Spideys in fact, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind-the-scenes content. It also includes 20 minutes more of Peter 2 and Peter 3, along with hilarious outtakes and bloopers from set. Pre-order the film now!

BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternate Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes

Action Choreography Across the Multiverse

A Multiverse of Miscreants

A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland

Enter Strange

Graduation Day

Realities Collide, Spiders Unite

Weaving Jon Watt's Web

2 Special Panels

The Sinister Summit - Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters.

A Meeting of the Spiders - Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

3 Stories From The Daily Bugle

Spider-Menace Strikes Again

Spider Sycophant

Web of Lies

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization

Apartment Fight

Shield Fight

DVD

2 Behind the Scenes Featurettes

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

