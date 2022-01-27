WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya Discuss the Biggest Moments of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

“Are you actually with Marvel?” Tom Holland asks at the top of an interview ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And there’s a good reason he’s asking about it: the movie’s days away from opening, and we’re about to talk about the movie – the whole movie — including two people named Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland’s just got to make sure these secrets stay safe.

And after the first spoiler leaves his lips the star quips, “I just really felt good saying that, as a spoiler,” Holland sighs.

But now that the blockbuster movie is out in theaters, it’s time to dive into everything he and star Zendaya touch on in the 10+ minutes discussion. Not only are they ready to talk about where Peter Parker and MJ are at when the movie opens, but also if Holland would make a good [checks notes] …veterinarian? As for what happens in the film, Holland and Zendaya are ready and eager to talk about the inclusion of not only Maguire and Garfield, but also Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, and Charlie Cox, who reprises his role as Matt Murdock.

“It’s really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has there’s no real Super Hero stuff in it,” Holland recalls.

But what do the two have to say about working alongside the likes of the two other Spider-Men, Doc Ock, Doctor Strange, and more? Are they just as sad about the ending as we are? What's next for the web-slinger? Dive into the video above to find out!

