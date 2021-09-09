‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’: Sir Ben Kingsley Triumphant Return as Trevor Slattery

The man formerly known as The Mandarin has returned, and now he’s the Ten Rings Organization’s weekly entertainment. In a surprising twist, Trevor Slattery — who we last saw in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3 masquerading as the man behind the curtain — is back, and just as jovial as ever. For Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Sir Ben Kingsley reprises the role he played almost a decade ago, a character he’s still incredibly fond of calling it a “very humbling and gorgeous experience.”

“I was very attracted to the idea of bringing Trevor back, having enjoyed so much working on Iron Man 3 thanks to Robert Downey Jr's extraordinary generosity,” Kingsley remarks. “Robert took it upon himself to be my straight man in the great scenes that he has with my Trevor, and that was a great gift to me. He allowed me to really inhabit Trevor. I got rather fond of Trevor and worried about him wandering around the universe without having a home anymore. And [I did the Marvel One Shot] All Hail the King, which was the short film we made with him being in prison, and then sprung out of prison.”

“I speculated, ‘Where's he going?’” Kingsley continues. “He was taken into the headquarters of Wenwu, and we took it from there. It's quite wonderful to have a third experience on camera where the actor is, if I may dare say so, allowed to build layers that the audience sees, and also allowed to build layers underneath the character that perhaps the audience don't see, but does inform my character.”

The opportunity to bring the character back wasn’t necessarily a challenge to overcome, but the creative team did have to formally ask for Kingsley’s presence to be included in the movie. Director Destin Daniel Cretton remembers when the team approached Marvel Studios about it, “We were told ‘Maybe,’ but we have to ask Sir Ben directly. We proceeded hoping Sir Ben would say yes, and thank goodness, he did.”

“He was in the script for a long time before we ended up raising our hands like, ‘Sir Ben, would you like to play Trevor Slattery?’” producer Jonathan Schwartz explains. “It felt like this secret weapon that we knew we had in the arsenal that we could bring out to bounce the movie in a different direction. I'm glad it worked out as well as it did. Sir Ben of course is amazing and brings such an amazing energy to that team. Sir Ben ultimately got excited by the idea of this new version of Trevor who certainly has evolved since the last time we saw him. He still feels very true to his character, but it is a different version of that same guy.”