Unlock Alternate Realities When 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Arrives July 26 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Bonus Features*

Featurettes

Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

- Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America Chavez’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

- In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America Chavez’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Bloopers

Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Deleted Scenes

A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.

- A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity. Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.

- Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends. It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Audio Commentary

View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.



*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.