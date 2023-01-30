Watch the ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream on February 6, 2023!

It’s time to dive back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Before Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters, fans can join Marvel.com for a livestream at the red carpet premiere of the epic, sci-fi adventure. Marvel.com will be hosting a star-studded event like no other, with an on-air experience across digital and social media so you don’t miss a thing!



Viewers can tune in to the red carpet livestream of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, live from Los Angeles by visiting Marvel.com/Quantumaniapremiere or on Marvel’s social channels on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch. Coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday, February 6. The red carpet livestream of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will have various associate sponsors including Marvel Snap, Marvel’s fast-paced, virtual card battler game.

In the new movie, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.



Marvel’s digital and social platforms have assembled a dedicated following, which has led to some major milestones. In January 2023, Marvel’s YouTube channel hit 20 million subscribers. The channel has an impressive 6,900 videos published with 9 million comments, 124 million likes, and 6 billion views. Those views drove 139 million watchtime hours consumed by fans (or 15 thousand years!).



Don’t miss the action on Monday, February 6, and be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to catch additional interviews with the cast, crew, and more!