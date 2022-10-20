Watch the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream

Marvel will be at the live red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tune in to Marvel.com/WakandaForeverPremiere or watch on YouTube and Twitch at 8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT and be sure you’re following along online with Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to catch interviews with the cast and crew and more!

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Returning director Ryan Coogler is back to usher in the next chapter with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

