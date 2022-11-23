Celebrate the Legacy of Wakanda with 'The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

With the world's eyes on Wakanda, it's a great time to plug into your preferred podcast player and celebrate the legacy of one of Marvel's mightiest Super Heroes, Black Panther! With 'The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther' join host Nic Stone for an exploration into the comic book origins of Black Panther via conversations with the creators who have shaped T’Challa’s journey, a celebration of the Afro-Futurism of Wakanda, and the worldwide social impact of the character that journeys from the character's debut in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby at the height of the civil rights movement all the way to the present day's cosmic adventures from Wakanda and beyond.

To further enhance your enjoyment of the podcast, as you listen to the tales of Black Panther's debut in Fantastic Four, to how Black Panther joined he Avengers, how Shuri became the Black Panther in the comics, the origins of Killmonger and the Dora Milaje and so much more, you can read through our episode guides which also connect the stories to the comics they appeared in, all available on Marvel Unlimited.

Revisit the Black Panther’s Fantastic Four origins and earliest stint as an Avenger with guests Roy Thomas, John Jennings, Ben Saunders, and Stephanie Williams.

Hear about Black Panther’s pivotal ‘70s and ‘80s from creators Don McGregor, Alex Simmons, Peter B. Gillis.

Hear from groundbreaking creators Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada on Black Panther’s ‘90s transformation.

Dive in with legendary creators Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr. to discuss their definitive BLACK PANTHER run, T’Challa’s rise as a blockbuster Avenger, and his important stint as a member of the Fantastic Four alongside Storm courtesy of writer Dwayne McDuffie.

Creators Ta-Nehisi Coates, Brian Stelfreeze, and Evan Narcisse talk to host Nic Stone about the worldbuilding of Wakanda.

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley lays the groundwork for the current state of Wakanda’s king, giving exclusive details on his blockbuster comics run BLACK PANTHER (2021). Plus, hear from series regulars Stephanie Williams, Alex Simmons, Evan Narcisse, and Jesse J. Holland as they weight in on the future of Wakanda from the perspective of its people (and politics).