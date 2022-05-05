Those Easter Egg Comics in Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’

Read the free Moon Knight comics that inspired Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight! The series’ Executive Producer Grant Curtis sat down with Marvel’s Pull List podcast to unpack the comic stories that influenced the show’s design, production, and overall look. Hear how Curtis and the visual effects team of “Moon Knight” brought the QR experience to viewers across the globe, offering fans a direct peek at the pages and panels that brought the television show to life.

Here are the comics that Pull List hosts Ryan Penagos and Jasmine Estrada read along with Curtis, all available to read through the QR codes hidden in episodes 1-6 of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight! Watch the complete series now on Disney+.

GRANT CURTIS’ MOON KNIGHT READING LIST:

RYAN PENAGOS: We've got six issues to go through! Let's start with [Moon Knight’s] first appearances in WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #32-33. How were these comics chosen for the connection to the show and for the QR codes?

GRANT CURTIS: Well, for a variety of reasons. You know, what I tell people who ask me, “If I want to know about Moon Knight where should I jump in?” I do tell them you'll eventually find your own rhythm, your own groove, but at least read these issues. That kind of an origin story. And, you know, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #32-33 is not technically Moon Knight’s origin story. That's the fuse that lit it all. And so that's one of the things that was really special for us. You know, when we started looking at what should these six comics be. Go back to the beginning. Go back to those great storytellers. [Moon Knight] finally got his own comic in 1980. But in between there was so much to love from those first two issues. It's really fun storytelling. Werewolf by Night, amazing character. You know, Moon Knight trying to bring him to “justice,” whatever you want to call it. I don't know if that's justice or just a payday. Not a very high payday, but…

JASMINE ESTRADA: I got the math. It was $10,000 in 1975 and I adjusted for inflation. It would be about $53,000 today.

GRANT CURTIS: I don’t think that’s worth, you know, falling out of a helicopter and almost drowning and--

JASMINE ESTRADA: Fighting a werewolf, nonetheless.