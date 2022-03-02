Love, Legacy, and Creative Power: ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

ON SHURI AS THE BLACK PANTHER:

REGINALD HUDLIN: It's very easy, particularly when you start talking about royalty and stuff like that... It's like, “Well it's sexist and only men can take the title, or take the crown, or whatever.” And I was like no we don't actually function like that. And obviously in Africa there's Queen Nzinga, you've got Nefertari and Nefertiti. So there's all these examples of women rulers. So that's not a thing, historically, there's plenty of examples of that. And women warriors, I mean the women who are the actual basis of the Amazons, and so on. Even the whole idea that Wakanda was ahead. Wakanda is like, “No we were ahead and we've always been ahead. We're so far ahead, you can't even, can't literally, see us. You can't catch up with us.”

NIC STONE: When Shuri takes on Radioactive Man and finishes him off-- is probably the most important part about Shuri’s role as Black Panther. It not only shows how she uses her newly found power, but also distinguishes herself from how her brother handles the mantle of Black Panther.

REGINALD HUDLIN: If you look at Bruce Lee in Enter The Dragon, he's the only action hero that felt empathy for when he had to kill somebody. You know there's an amazing scene when he's fighting O'Hara in the tournament. And then we go to a tight close-up of Bruce Lee's face, and we see this wash of emotion over him. Of like, I did it, but that's horrible that I had to do this. Even for a guy as evil as this. So anyway, I just wanted to give Shuri that love of humanity. And see that transition point for her.

ON BLACK PANTHER AND STORM AS THE POWER COUPLE:

REGINALD HUDLIN: [Marvel editorial] and I talked about who T’Challa could marry. And Marvel said the name.

NIC STONE: Storm, you know of X-Men fame.

REGINALD HUDLIN: I'm like, we're done. I can't believe you're going to give me her. She’s an African queen. He's an African king. It's a no-brainer, right?

JESSE J. HOLLAND: Oh, wow. Well, first and foremost, Reginald got the T'Challa-Ororo story right. First and foremost. And I am still pissed that they're not together. That they're not together to this day. I mean, it’s been almost 15 years now that they’ve split up--but, this is usually the first thing any Black Panther/Storm-shipper will say if you ask them about it. It was THAT BIG.

NIC STONE: Now, remember, this was by design, because Reggie knew what he was doing by adding more prominent Black women to the mythos.

JESSE HOLLAND: Now with the T'Challa-Storm relationship, in most fictional relationships, the man in the relationship is by far the stronger, physically. T'Challa might be able to beat Ororo in a fist fight, even though I wouldn't put too much money on him in that. But at any moment, Ororo will change the weather patterns over his head. She by far is the power in that relationship. He's the mind, she's the power. The wedding of Ororo and T'Challa eliminated the whole “the wife or the significant other of the main character having to be rescued.” Ororo didn't need anybody to rescue her, because she was good enough to do it on her own. So it, for me, it was a call out to a lot of modern relationships.