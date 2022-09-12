It’s Time To Return To The Wastelands! 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom' Out Now

Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced their newest original scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, will premiere on Monday, September 12.



Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom is the fifth installment of the popular “Marvel’s Wastelanders” audio epic, following the success of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, and Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. The weekly 10-episode series is co-written by Mark Waid and James Kim, directed by Jade King Carroll, and has original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips.





The series stars Dylan Baker, reprising his role from Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord as Doctor Doom, and features performances by Danny Burstein (Hulk), Keith David (Kingpin), John Hawkes (Klaw), Kristen Johnston (She-Hulk), Elijah Jones (Johnny Claymore), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Valeria), Hamish Linklater (Sandman), Nadine Malouf (Cora), and Luke Kirby (Maximus).



After thirty years of imprisonment, Doctor Doom has freed himself and seeks revenge on the former allies who betrayed him on The Day The Villains Won. To achieve this, he teams up with Valeria Richards, the daughter of his most hated enemy – but whose side is she really on?



In Chapter One, “A Super Hero Walks into a Bar,” Doom embarks on his quest for world domination by attempting to make an alliance. Meanwhile, Valeria Richards enlists the help of a hired gun and sets out to catch up with Doom.



On co-writing the series, Mark Waid says, “I've written plenty of Fantastic Four comics in my time, but I've never had more fun - or brought a greater sense of menace and dread to our heroes - than in this story. James Kim was an excellent partner, and combining his skills with my Marvel Comics knowledge, we were able to create something special.”



Series co-writer James Kim adds, “I grew up watching the nineties Fantastic Four animated series, and I was always drawn to Doctor Doom because he’s one of the most complex characters in the Marvel Universe. What drew me to this project was the amazing story Mark Waid laid the groundwork for – pairing Doctor Doom with his greatest nemesis’ daughter, Valeria Richards.” He continues, “The story starts where they are both at the lowest points of their lives. And when I started writing on this series, I also was at rock bottom. So, it was cathartic to put that energy into these characters, and to figure out the means they will go to get what they want.”



Fans can listen to episodes 1 and 2 now on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episode 1 is also available on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.



The series art is done by Steve McNiven: inks, and Laura Martin: colors.