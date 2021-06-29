Listen to the Latest Episode of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'
In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.
In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first, and what will be the price of its power?
Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse.
Today: Chapter Six. Star-Lord and Rocket split up to find the quickest way to the Black Vortex - and out of their guillotine collars. Emma Frost passes a test of loyalty, and gives Cora a test of her own...
Today: Chapter Six. Star-Lord and Rocket split up to find the quickest way to the Black Vortex - and out of their guillotine collars. Emma Frost passes a test of loyalty, and gives Cora a test of her own...