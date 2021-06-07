Listen to Chapter 3 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?

Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse. Today, in Chapter Three, Star-Lord, Rocket, and Cora take refuge at Red Crotter's farm as they learn more about what happened on Earth and make a plan for how to get the Black Vortex.

Tune in to the new episode, "Blood Farmer,"