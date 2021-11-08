Listen to a New Episode of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Today
Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well...all the heroes that mattered.
The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye, is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He's surly, broken, and losing his sight, but there's still that fire in him to be a hero...to avenge his friends. And he's ready to do what needs to be done.
He's ready to kill every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved most.
When the Brotherhood Traveling Circus, Carnival and Ringmaster's Road Show arrives at the Kingdom (in the territory formerly known as the southwest desert), Hawkeye gets an unexpected visitor...his estranged 17-year-old daughter, Ash. On her own mission for vengeance after losing her best friend, Ash insists on following Hawkeye on his secret mission. In a world without heroes, Ash learns what a true hero can really be.
Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye is the second installment in the Marvel's Wastelanders audio epic. The 10-episode original scripted podcast series is written by J. Holtham (Jessica Jones), directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), with original sound design by One Thousand Birds, and an original score by James Harrison Monaco and JJJJJerome Ellis.
The series stars Stephen Lang (Avatar) as Hawkeye, Sasha Lane (Loki) as Ash, and features performances by Jess Barbagallo (Max), Michelle Hurd (Bobbi Morse), Bobby Moreno (Junior), Joe Morton (Ringmaster), Tracie Thoms (Kate Bishop), with Lea DeLaria (Raven).
