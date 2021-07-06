Prepare to Infiltrate Doctor Doom's Compound in Today's 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'
In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.
In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first, and what will be the price of its power?
Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse.
Today: Chapter Seven. While Rocket and Joanna Forge try to find something strong enough to cut through adamantium collars, Emma, Cora and Star-Lord make a plan to infiltrate Doom's compound and head down into the mines.
Tune in to the entire show so far, including today's new episode, "Catching Fire,"