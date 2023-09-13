The ‘Women of Marvel’ Guide to Shuri

A ruler of Wakanda as comfortable in the Black Panther suit as she is in the lab, Shuri is an indomitable force of genius and strategy.

Between the comics and the cinematic versions of Shuri, we’ve seen her master nuclear physics, nanotechnology, and synthesize a heart-shaped herb—the special plant that gives the Black Panthers their powers. And her older brother T’Challa, the Black Panther, has benefited from many of her inventions too. As a Black Panther herself, Shuri has led Wakanda and her people on multiple occasions, sometimes toeing the line between duty and her own sense of justice.

In the second episode from the latest season of the Women of Marvel podcast, our hosts Ellie Pyle and Preeti Chhibber spotlight the scientist-princess, talking to comic creators and novelists like Nnedi Okorafor and Nic Stone, plus Dr. Sibrina Collins, chemist and executive director of Lawrence Technological University’s Marburger STEM Center.

Listen to Shuri’s full Women of Marvel spotlight, then catch our episode highlights below!

SHURI IN THE COMICS VERSUS THE FILMS

When speaking to Nnedi Okorafor, a novelist and the writer of Shuri’s 2018 solo comic series, Ellie and Preeti learned how Shuri’s earliest comic appearances differed from her adaptation in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther:

“It's complicated because [in 2018 when I was writing SHURI] we had Black Panther, the movie, and then we had a whole history of comics,” shared Okorafor. “[Shuri] was complex; she had many different angles. My job [in 2018’s SHURI] was to bring both of those storylines together. That was one of the reasons why I was really happy to take on the project, because I love challenges and also I’m a big character person. The Shuri in the comics and the Shuri in the film are very different. And the idea of bringing them together was a really interesting challenge.”

Okorafor also relished the opportunity to write a character whose power is so rooted in the sciences:

“I'm a science-fiction writer, so the technology aspects were not a problem for me,” she explained. “It’s not new territory for me, and it’s also territory that I'm obsessed with already. For example, in SHURI (2018), there is one aspect to the story where she was dealing with black holes. If you know the deep dive that I did on black holes where I was looking at physics, mathematical equations… A lot of it didn't go directly into the comics, but [the research] was definitely part of what the story grew from. And since Shuri is obsessed with technology and she's very much a perfectionist and explores all the angles and then goes off on tangents and explores those things too, it felt right; the way that I did the research, the obsessions that I had, the knowledge that I picked up… doing that research was part of her character development.”