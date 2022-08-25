‘Marvel’s Voices’ Podcast Returns for an All-New Sixth Season

Angélique Roché returns as the host of the popular Marvel’s Voices original podcast series with a thrilling new lineup of Marvel guests! In the all-new sixth season, a variety of storytellers join Angélique and select guest hosts for in-depth conversations about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys, painting a full picture of the diversity of the Marvel Universe.

Listen to the first episode:

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the SXM App, Amazon Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.



This season’s theme, “Marvel: A Window to Our World,” focuses on the global influences on the Marvel Universe. Throughout the eight episodes, the hosts and guests dive into how a variety of cultures and mythologies have played a key role in the creation of Marvel characters, and how their cultures and nationalities have influenced stories within the Marvel Universe.



And while Marvel comics have made their way around the world for decades in English and dozens of other languages, the rise of digital comics has given access to many more readers worldwide. Marvel has not just become the world outside our window, but a window to our world, reflecting global culture and talent.



The new season kicks off with Janice Chiang, the first Chinese-American woman letterer at Marvel. The remaining episodes feature an incredible roster of creators including Nigerian artist Adedotun Akande and writer Murewa Ayodele (MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD), Japanese comic creator Peach Momoko, South African writer and musician Mohale Mashigo (MILES MORALES & MOON GIRL #1, AVENGERS AND MOON GIRL #1), Juni Ba (BLACK PANTHER VOL. 8 #3) a writer hailing from Senegal and France, Argentine-American comic writer Fabian Nicieza, and Alejandra Lopez, the Puerto Rican director of the Spanish-language audio series “Wolverine: La Larga Noche.”

In addition to the impressive line-up of talent, the upcoming Marvel’s Voices season will feature several “Creator-Led Conversations,” in which former Marvel’s Voices guests and current Marvel writers will guest host the show to talk with other creators about their work, careers, and current projects. The guest hosts include Karama Horne, Marika Hashimoto, and Tochi Onyebuchi.



“This season we continue the exploration of the vastness of Marvel by highlighting the accuracy of the phrase, 'Marvel, Your Universe.' Each episode presents a new perspective, a journey... another window into not just the cultural impact of Marvel on the world but the cultures that have influenced and impacted Marvel, our stories and our characters,” said host Angélique Roché. “From Japan to South Africa, Paris to Argentina, the richness of our stories has long benefited and continue to benefit from the richness of the identities, lived experiences, and imaginations of creatives around the world.”



The weekly 8-episode series is produced by Isabel Robertson and Kara McGuirk-Allison, and executive produced by Jill Du Boff. You can listen to new episodes of Marvel’s Voices every Thursday on the SXM App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit marvel.com/voices.

Additionally, the Marvel’s Voices initiative is expanding into consumer products, with Walmart’s exclusive Marvel’s Voices artist capsule collection that spotlights the work, contributions, and lived experiences of Marvel creators and fans of color, as well as products from the Black Panther Legacy program. Created by artists Nardstar and Damion Scott, the new capsule collection features Walmart-exclusive Funko collectibles with additional exclusives coming later this year. Fans can learn more about the artists and new items, check out exclusive content, and shop the wider Legacy product assortment online at Walmart’s Marvel Hub!