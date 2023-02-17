'Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom' Nominated for Ambies Award from the Podcast Academy

The hit podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom has been nominated for an Ambies Award for Best Production and Sound Design! The Ambies, presented by the Podcast Academy, are the preeminent awards celebrating excellence in audio.

This podcast is the fifth installment of the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, featuring incredible sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips (Serial, Homecoming, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord.) From the complexity of the cosmic cube to the eerie depths of the irradiated dead zone, Mark’s masterful work is evident in every moment of this sound rich experience. His design and scoring takes the listener on a sonic journey that elevates the podcast fiction genre.

The Ambies will be presented live in Las Vegas on March 7, 2023 and will be livestreamed on Twitch.

You can listen to the full series now below or enjoy the full Marvel’s Wastelanders series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the SXM App or your preferred podcast player!