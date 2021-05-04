Kelly Sue DeConnick on Creating History with Captain Marvel

Marvel’s Declassified is a nonfiction narrative podcast that focuses on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics as told through a contemporary lens!

Today, Marvel’s Declassified presents a bonus, extended interview with legendary CAPTAIN MARVEL writer Kelly Sue DeConnick! In this candid conversation with Lorraine Cink, DeConnick talks about what was on her mind when she was writing Carol Danvers, how the Carol Corps started (hint: the Kiss Army is involved), and why Captain Marvel is an “upward-facing character.”