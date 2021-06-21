Marvel's Voices to Celebrate Authenticity of Voice in Brand New Season

Marvel's Voices returns with Season 4, and you can a preview of what's to come this season here:

On this new season of Marvel's Voices, the go-to destination for diverse perspectives, host Angélique Roché will dive deeper on the topic of authenticity of voice.

In the Marvel's Voices Season 4 trailer above, Angélique gives you a preview of discussions of real-life experiences storytellers share with their work. Upcoming guests include author Justin A. Reynolds, editor Chris Cooper, and the voice talent behind Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord.

Across the 50+ episodes of the first three seasons, Angélique held in-depth conversations with storytellers, from actors Anthony Mackie and Jeremie Harris, writers Gene Luen Yang and Dr. Eve L. Ewing, artists Javier Garron and Natacha Bustos, and comedians Ronny Chieng and Janelle James, about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys within, and outside, the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s Voices strives to give listeners a fun conversation, a one-of- a-kind perspective and a unique insider look at their favorite Marvel stories and storytellers while spotlighting creatives and characters of color.

You can listen to Marvel’s Voices this season on the SiriusXM app the day before it’s available everywhere else. It’s included in most SiriusXM subscriptions. Download the app for free today to start listening. Episode 1 is out on Sirius XM on Friday, June 25, and available the following Monday, June 28 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.

For more information on Marvel's Voices, head over to www.marvel.com/voices!