The Western Influences Behind 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Logan's place within "Old Man Logan," however, is influenced not just by the mighty Marvel milieu from which it emerged, but by lone, troubled gunslingers that pock desertscapes in the Old West like buckshot. And that Western atmosphere presented Percy with a realm he's more than familiar with.

"If you look at the John Ford Western," the writer observes, "you have sort of classic filmmaking—wide open shots, steady framing. You have a good guy, who rides a white horse and wears a white hat, a bad guy who has a black mustache that he twirls, and a black hat and a black horse. He was working with classic archetypes and trying to make the cowboy into a kind of knight.

"And then you have somebody come along like Sergio Leone. And he basically took that John Ford formula and he broke it over his knee. If you look at the way that he has these wild, sometimes disorienting, shots—the cinematography speaks to that but so do the characters themselves, in that there are no white hats or black hats.