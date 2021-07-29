Writing Peter Quill, Rocket, Emma Frost, and More with 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Scribe Benjamin Percy

That's the premise, and that's the question.

But the stories and the characters that somehow sprout from these post-apocalyptic plains are fecund with strife, conflict, consideration, and growth. And it was up to writer Benjamin Percy to put it all on the page, from cacophonous crash-landings to quiet recollections, before Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord could come to life in its final audio form.

Now that the finale has been released, Ben joined Marvel.com for a discussion about the characters that led the way in the Wastelands—and the challenges they presented to him, each other, and themselves...

To begin, Ben, could you share a sentence or two about your thoughts on this iteration of Peter Quill?

Okay, well, I'm going to talk for more than a sentence about Quill to do him service.

I wanted [Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord] to be funny as hell and packed with spectacle and rife with suspense. But at its core, I wanted it to be the story of a fallen man hoping for redemption, reclamation of glory. So in this way, Peter Quill's story thematically mirrors the Earth's story in that both are broken, stripped of their luster, and hopeful for a new dawn.

So Quill goes, over the course of the story, from self-centered to selfless. He opens up the season as a character who wants to save his own ass and make some bank while doing it. And we end the season with somebody who will risk everything to protect a community.