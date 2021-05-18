Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM to Premiere First Original Scripted Podcast Series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord’ on June 1

The series is produced in association with Wave Runner Studios and written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips (Homecoming, Passenger List). The series is produced by Jenny Radelet Mast from Wave Runner Studios and executive produced by Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Daniel Fink, Sarah Amos, Stephen Wacker, Ellie Pyle, and Jill DuBoff from Marvel.

Also cast in the series are actors Eric T. Miller, Elizabeth Francis, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marylouise Burke, Blake Stadnik, Dylan Baker, and Aasif Mandvi.

Fans will also have a chance to hear from and interact with cast members and special guests in the forthcoming exclusive VIRTUAL Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord Cast Town Hall this Thursday, May 20, at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT via Zoom. Register early for your chance to ask a question during the broadcast, and tune in for some exciting behind-the-scenes details, previews, and reveals about Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord – and what comes next!

Fans can pre-register for this special Marvel event starting today at www.SiriusXM.com/MarvelTownHall.

An audio rebroadcast of the VIRTUAL Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord Cast Town Hall will air on the SiriusXM Stars station (channel 109) on May 22 and 23:

Saturday, May 22: 5:00am, 1:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm

Sunday, May 23: 4:00am, 11:00am, 3:00pm, 8:00pm

(All times EST)

For more information on Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders!