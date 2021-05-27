‘This Week in Marvel’ Celebrates 500 Episodes with Massive Anniversary Show
Marvel’s longest-running podcast brings together voices behind Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics, Marvel Games, and Marvel’s original scripted podcasts to share insider stories and a look ahead!
This Week in Marvel, Marvel’s flagship podcast series, hasn’t missed a beat—or a week—since launching in 2011. And the latest episode marks a new audio milestone for Marvel: the 500th episode of the series!
Hosted by Marvel New Media VP & Creative Executive Ryan "Agent M" Penagos, Marvel New Media Senior Producer Lorraine Cink, and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, This Week in Marvel gives fans inside access to all the latest news from across the mighty Marvel Universe.
To celebrate the series’ landmark 500th episode (available now on SiriusXM, Pandora, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms), Penagos and Cink are joined by incredible guests from across the House of Ideas. Go in-depth and behind-the-scenes to hear teases of the mighty Marvel shows you’ll be watching, games you’ll be playing, comics you’ll be reading, and stories you’ll be experiencing in this epic anniversary episode. Guests on episode 500 include:
- Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming and Animation for Marvel Studios
- C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief for Marvel Comics
- Eric Monacelli, Senior Director, Product Development for Marvel Games
- Tim Tsang, Creative Director for Marvel Games
- Ellie Pyle, Director, Content Development for Marvel New Media
"Marvel Studios' What If...? is our first animated series at the studio," Winderbaum teased in his appearance on the episode. "We have an amazing creative team. Bryan Andrew, who is a longtime animation director and has been one of our secret weapons on the story side—he's designed some of our most iconic action sequences in the films over the years—has crafted something really wonderful. It's scripted by A.C. Bradley, who comes from the Guillermo Del Toro world, she's done an amazing job scripting it. The whole team is just incredible and I think has given the show a really unique look.
"But it's the stories," he continued, "the stories are like really intricate little vignettes. It bounces back and forth between comedy and tragedy, and it always fulfills that same weird feeling you got from reading WHAT IF? the comic, what was this mind-expanding feeling—we're only ever one inch away from victory or defeat, or tragedy or elation. It's on that razor's edge, and the show really explores that. I think you're gonna love it."
And that's just a sampling of the inside scoops listeners are set for—from movies to comics to games to toys and beyond! Listen here!
“I love milestone anniversary celebrations in our comics and across Marvel, so I knew we had to have something big and special for our 500th episode,” said Penagos, who’s also the original and ongoing co-host of This Week in Marvel. “The show has always been about getting hyped and providing insight into what’s going on each week across every aspect of Marvel, so what better way to do that than bring in some of the most talented people creating astonishing Marvel stories across all forms of media? It’s a Definitive Ding Dang Delight, a true Quadruple D.”
“Over the last decade, This Week in Marvel has been celebrating the Marvel Universe with our own madcap fandom and merry Marvel revelry – so it only makes sense that we’d blow it out for our 500th episode!” said Cink. “Every week, we talk with famous fans and key players from across Marvel, but perhaps my favorite part is getting to share our years of knowledge so every Marvel fan feels like an insider and has a place to share their fandom. This one goes out to the fans!”
With new episodes every Friday, This Week in Marvel delivers all the latest Marvel discussion and news about comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! Tweet your questions and comments about the show to @AgentM, @LorraineCink, @JamesMIglehart, or @Marvel with the hashtag #ThisWeekinMarvel!