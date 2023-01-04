'Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast' Debuts New Trailer

Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, released the official trailer for Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. In anticipation of the upcoming streaming debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ on February 1st, audiences will get to listen and learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of five weekly episodes starting on January 18th. The trailer and first episode are out now on the Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast feed, available on all major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and at ProximityMedia.com.

This is a first-of-its-kind podcast produced in close collaboration with the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I’m a fan of podcasting as a storytelling medium, and it is an honor for us at Proximity to bring this behind the scenes look at the film to audiences,” the film’s director, co-writer and Proximity Media founder Ryan Coogler said.

Part historical record and part filmmaking masterclass, the series takes listeners on an intimate exploration of the creative team’s unprecedented process and experience in making the worldwide hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as told through the incisive lens of Ta-Nehisi Coates, National Book Award-winning author, journalist, and writer for Marvel Comics’ Black Panther who serves as the podcast’s host and writer in his podcast hosting debut.

The first episode, released in November 2022 ahead of the film’s theatrical release, features Coates’ raw and moving interview with Coogler on the road to making the sequel to 2018's blockbuster Black Panther. Coogler also recounts his final conversation with the late Chadwick Boseman and the actor’s indelible impact on the film.

Upcoming episodes will cover how producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore brought the Black Panther to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole’s process to rewrite the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever screenplay following Boseman’s passing, and how actors Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett drew from grief and truth in their spectacular performances. The series finale, releasing on February 15th, will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the groundbreaking first film with reflections on the franchise’s cinematic and cultural legacy with Coogler, Moore, and Simone Ledward Boseman.

Coogler, Wright, Bassett, Feige, and more are featured in the official podcast trailer. The full episode guest list is as follows:

Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Angela Bassett (Ramonda)

Tenoch Huerta (N’amor)

Dominique Thorne (Riri)

Ryan Coogler (Director, Co-Writer)

Hannah Beachler (Production Designer)

Ruth E. Carter (Costume Designer)

Ludwig Göransson (Score and Soundtrack Composer and Producer)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Director of Photography)

Joe Robert Cole (Co-Writer)

Kevin Feige (Producer)

Nate Moore (Producer)

Simone Ledward Boseman (Artist)

Dr. Gerardo Aldana (Cultural Consultant)

This marks the first podcast collaboration between Marvel Studios, Marvel Entertainment, and Proximity Media. Proximity also produced The Judas and The Black Messiah Podcast with 99% Invisible in partnership with Warner Bros.

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast is written and hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Proximity’s Head of Audio Paola Mardo serves as producer, as well as executive producer alongside Proximity founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. Proximity co-founder Ludwig Göransson is the composer of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Both scores are innovatively used in the score and sound design of the podcast.

Story editing for the podcast is by James Kim. Audio editing is by Cameron Kell and Cedric Wilson. Sound design and additional music is by Pat Mesiti-Miller. Audio engineering is by Lauryn Newson. Production assistance is from Polina Cherezova.