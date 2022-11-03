‘Women Of Marvel’ Podcast Returns For The Winter 2022 Season

On Thursday, November 3, Marvel Entertainment’s original podcast series Women of Marvel returns for an all-new season! In the weekly series, hosts Ellie Pyle, Angélique Roché, and Judy Stephens spotlight women storytellers, fans, and industry experts in insightful conversations with people of all backgrounds to show how they make a powerful and positive impact on our stories.

The theme of the Winter 2022 season, "The Super Power of Mentorship,” focuses on the relationships behind and between accomplished heroes in the Marvel Universe and the mentors, teachers, and inspirations that helped guide and encourage them. Super Heroes are only so powerful; they don’t learn how to be heroes alone. Fans can tune-in to hear how some of their favorite heroes have benefited from and been shaped by their super powered mentors.



Through conversations with artists, writers, creators, and some of our very own Women of Marvel, the season explores relationships between fan-favorite characters including Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Storm and Kitty Pryde, and Janet and Nadia Van Dyne. The episodes will also feature current and former Marvel staff to share their advice and experiences with mentorship during their career.



This season features an exciting lineup of guests including comic writers Kelly Thompson, Jordan Ifueko, Sam Maggs; editors Alanna Smith, Robyn Belt, and more!



The 8-episode series is produced by Isabel Robertson, Kara McGuirk, Angélique Roche, Judy Stephens, Ellie Pyle, and executive produced by Jill Du Boff. You can listen to new episodes of Women of Marvel every Thursday on the SXM App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information on Women of Marvel, please visit marvel.com/women-of-marvel.