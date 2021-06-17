A List of All of Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Looks

The God of Mischief knows a thing or two about making a fashionable entrance. Disney+ runs down their top five Loki looks, above!

As he states in Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “The Variant,” he prefers to conduct official business in a suit, and preferably dry ones.

Whether he's galavanting as President Loki, sitting on the throne of Asgard, or making his play for Midgard, you know he'd do it in style. If those five looks above aren't enough, we've got you covered with every look Loki had across all the MCU films, below!

Relive those moments, experience those in full by streaming all the films and the new Original Series Loki, now streaming on Disney+, and then peruse our Loki Marvel Must Haves for some fashionable accessories fit for a god!

[RELATED: Which Is Your Favorite Variant of Loki?]

FOR ALL TIME. ALWAYS.

Marvel Studios' Loki is now streaming exclusively on Disney+!

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.