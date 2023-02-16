'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Pilar Flynn

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I like to open my eyes and take in the view of the mountaintops outside my bedroom window. Spending a few minutes reflecting on what’s changed about them since the day before helps center my mind before the frenzy of my day begins.

Superpower of choice?

I’d love the power to understand and speak all languages—human…or otherwise!

If you were the smartest person in the Marvel U, what would be your first order of business?

I would get to work on inventing a cost-effective, sustainable desalination machine that could convert ocean water into clean drinking water for all.

When I was a kid, I was obsessed with…?

Creating homemade movies with my Hi-8 camera! My best work was a Victorian Vampire musical drama starring my little brother and sister.

How would you describe your job at an elementary school career day?

My job is to basically be a human version of Union Station. Hundreds of moving pieces are constantly coming and going all around me, and my role is to ensure all potential train wrecks are redirected into one beautifully flowing work of art.