Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight is Now Streaming on Disney+

It's time to go behind-the-scenes with Marc, Steven, and Jake in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled, diving into The Making of Moon Kight.

Featuring interviews from the cast, including Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, discover how the series was painstakingly brought to life. Through commentary from the cast and crew, in addition to immersive footage from the set, Assembled pulls back the curtain on the groundbreaking Marvel Studios series. Additionally, directors Mohamed Diab and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead sit down for a "roundtable discussion" on bringing the series to life through all sorts of highs and lows.