‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

How do you bring the Time Variance Authority to life...and then break it? Find out now in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki.

The brand new special takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the six-episode Disney+ series, from Loki’s first moments inside the TVA to coming face to face with the man behind it all, He Who Remains — and everything in-between! Hear from stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and more, along with the creative team behind Loki’s latest adventure, including director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron.

Explore new corners of the Void, the end of time, and of course the TVA. And be on the lookout for everyone’s favorite character: the Alligator Loki all-blue stand-in stuffed animal.

All six episodes from the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Loki will return in Season 2.

