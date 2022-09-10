D23 Expo 2022: All of the Marvel Studios News Coming Out of Hall D23

...AND MORE!

The casts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again also stopped by for a visit.

Cast members in attendance for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever presentation included Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, along with returning director Ryan Coogler.

"It was an amazing experience and we absolutely look forward to bringing to you. This is the calm before the amazing storm," Bassett shared. "Chadwick was with us every step of the way, he paved the way. We had to meet his level of excellence."

Cast members in attendance for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania presentation included Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, and Jonathan Majors as Kang.

"This is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us," Rudd teased. "It throws this whole thing into such new territory. I mean, I’m really excited."

Cast members in attendance for The Marvels presentation include Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, in addition to director Nia DaCosta.

Additionally, Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin) paid a visit for the Echo presentation, while D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) shared the stage for the Daredevil: Born Again presentation.

"It’s a great cast, I was so impressed by these people. They’re amazing talents, all of them. To bring Fisk and Maya back together is such a thrill," D'Onofrio said of his role in Echo.