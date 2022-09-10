D23 Expo 2022: All of the Marvel Studios News Coming Out of Hall D23
Dig deeper into the Multiverse Saga with new films in theaters and series streaming on Disney+
Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT
Get ready for the spooky side of Marvel Studios this October. Check out a brand new trailer and poster for the upcoming Disney+ series, streaming October 7.
SECRET INVASION
The Secret Invasion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun! Check out the very first trailer for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion and see what clues you can uncover.
ARMOR WARS
Don Cheadle will return as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, in Marvel Studios' Armor Wars. We also proudly present the logo for the upcoming Disney+ series.
FANTASTIC FOUR
WandaVision director Matt Shakman will return to the MCU to helm a new adventure: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four!
CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER
The cast for Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order just got a little bigger. In addition to Anthony Mackie's return as Sam Wilson, two additional Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast members will reprise their roles: Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. Additionally, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
THUNDERBOLTS
Make way for the Thunderbolts! Cast members include a few familiar Marvel faces: David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S.Agent, with Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova.
LOKI SEASON 2
Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 also has a new cast member! Ke Huy Quan will join Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief himself Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in the show's sophomore season.
...AND MORE!
The casts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again also stopped by for a visit.
Cast members in attendance for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever presentation included Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, along with returning director Ryan Coogler.
"It was an amazing experience and we absolutely look forward to bringing to you. This is the calm before the amazing storm," Bassett shared. "Chadwick was with us every step of the way, he paved the way. We had to meet his level of excellence."
Cast members in attendance for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania presentation included Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, and Jonathan Majors as Kang.
"This is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us," Rudd teased. "It throws this whole thing into such new territory. I mean, I’m really excited."
Cast members in attendance for The Marvels presentation include Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, in addition to director Nia DaCosta.
Additionally, Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin) paid a visit for the Echo presentation, while D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) shared the stage for the Daredevil: Born Again presentation.
"It’s a great cast, I was so impressed by these people. They’re amazing talents, all of them. To bring Fisk and Maya back together is such a thrill," D'Onofrio said of his role in Echo.
