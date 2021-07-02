Listen to the Digital Soundtrack for Loki: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) Now

“Natalie Holt is an amazing composer,” says director Kate Herron. “Her influences are very exciting. The score is very layered and electronic with a dark, strange energy that is very much Loki.” Watch the music video for the series' end credits sequence, "TVA," above!

Holt added, “Getting to work in the MCU, and on a character like Loki, was such a gift. I have so enjoyed inhabiting this world, fleshing out stories and adding layers of emotion and meaning with music, and being a part of this exciting chapter in the MCU development.”

The track listing for Loki: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) is:

TVA

New York, 2012

Gobi, 2012

TVA First View

Loki Green Theme

Loki Processing

Aix-En-Provence, 1549

Miss Minutes

Mischievous Scamp

Dangerous Variant

Frigga

TVA Inner Workings

DB Cooper

Oshkosh, 1985

Catch Up

Jet Ski

Glorious Purpose

The Archives

Salina, 1858

Roxxcart, 2050

I Miss Randy

Reset Charges

TVA Title Card

Very Full

Lamentis-1, 2077



Volume 1 will be followed by Loki: Volume 2 (Episodes 4-6) on July 23. Album producers are Kevin Feige, Kate Herron and Dave Jordan.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in the new Disney+ series taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

