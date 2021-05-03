7 Times the Cast of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Were in Awe of Their Co-Stars
The talent behind the Marvel Studios Original Series are all fans of each other!
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought in star power from all corners of the entertainment industry, and the talent from Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had a blast collaborating on this globetrotting series together!
From working with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Georges St. Pierre, Marvel.com got to speak to several stars from the original series about their brilliant colleagues.
Amy Acquino on the Couples Therapy Scene with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan
In Episode 2, Amy Acquino’s Dr. Christina Raynor forces both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes into a joint therapy session to address their issues with each other. What ensued was a hilarious scene that involved a staring contest, name calling, and a slight breakthrough.
Speaking to Marvel.com about filming that scene, Aquino revealed, “This was way cool. I got to be a part of this. I got to play with the young kids—the cool kids. I play with the cool kids. And then it just got better and better.”
“Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] brought their own history after all these years of having worked in the Marvel Universe, understanding each other and their characters having worked together,” continued Aquino. “[Director] Kari [Skogland] understood, in that scene, it would be insane to not allow these two to find what they find. What was coming out was what you were going to want to see. You just knew that they're great actors with all this history.”
On letting Mackie and Stan go on uninterrupted in that scene, Aquino shared, “They’re having this amazing time, and it’s super funny what they’re doing. And my job…my character is supposed to stop it but you don’t really want to cut them off. I told them to get closer, and they started riffing on getting closer. They didn’t just get closer; they shoved the chairs. It’s Anthony and Sebastian, and you knock yourself out. You just sit there and enjoy it, watching them just go at it.”
Anthony Mackie on Sebastian Stan
For Captain America himself, it was an enjoyable ride for Anthony Mackie to tackle the series with Sebastian Stan. Speaking on his co-star, Mackie shared, “Sebastian and I are like, he’s giving me jokes; I’m giving him jokes. We just go back and forth. [For the therapy scene, they] literally could take all [the cut] footage and cut it into a slapstick disaster of us making fun of each other. It’s literally just trying to make the other person laugh. And that's why we always say, if they wanted to, they could cut these movies together into comedies, and I mean, we could, literally, in 30 seconds, just take one take out, and put the other one in, and these movies would be straight laughing, head exploding comedies.”
As for the final moment of the series with Bucky joining the Wilson family for a potluck, Mackie joked, “That scene worked so well you even see Sebastian smile. You literally have never seen that before.”
Sebastian Stan on Anthony Mackie
The feeling’s mutual for Sebastian Stan. As revealed in Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Stan shared, “I really do genuinely love working with Anthony. There are definitely days where I feel like he’s gonna kill me. Not physically, just like with his presence.”
Sebastian Stan on Daniel Brühl
On having Daniel Brühl back in the mix for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ story, Sebastian Stan raved, “He really blows me away in this thing because he found a whole different side of Zemo that you didn’t even see coming. He’s really made this character so dynamic and funny and different, and there’s a very human side to Zemo that’s really cool.”
Daniel Brühl on Himself (and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan)
Co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout told Marvel.com that one of her favorite parts of the series was in Episode 3: “Something that was one of the big joys of making the show that we had to keep hidden was the fact that Zemo, Sam, and Bucky end up becoming the Three Musketeers.”
In discovering this, Brühl, who plays Baron Zemo, joked, “Who am I? D'Artagnan?”
“That’s a great description,” continued Brühl, “Of course, I’m thinking who would be who. Of course, I see myself as D’Artagnan. Or no, I’m probably Athos; he’s the smartest.”
Brühl sees the trio, with Mackie and Stan, as a boy band, “I still cannot think of a good name for that boy band. Actually, when I see [publicity] pictures of the three of them… maybe ‘Supercharge.’”
Emily VanCamp on Georges St. Pierre
In the finale, Georges Batroc (played by Georges St. Pierre) discovers that Sharon Carter (played by Emily VanCamp) is the Power Broker.
When speaking to Marvel.com about that scene, Emily VanCamp revealed, “I have been a fan of Georges St. Pierre; I watched every fight of his. Suddenly, you bring him in and he was there. Doing that scene was just a strange experience for me because I’m trying to stay in character, but it’s GSP, it was just so surreal.”
Wyatt Russell on Julia Louis-Dreyfus
“People like her make everybody better around them,” noted Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker, on sharing screen time with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Discussing their scenes together, Russell noted, “What was great was in that moment, I didn't do any talking. I was just watching Julia Louis-Dreyfus act and got to be a sort of passenger. Because you're just letting Julia Louis-Dreyfus just be her. I was like an audience member. [She’s] hitting all the beats that she needed to hit and making it totally different than it was on the page, she was great in every possible way.”
“Julia Louis-Dreyfus is fantastic. You’re doing that scene, and you have that moment where you go, ‘Oh wow, I love her.’ She’s legendary,” continued Russell.
All episodes of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are now streaming exclusively on Disney+!
