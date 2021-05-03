7 Times the Cast of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Were in Awe of Their Co-Stars

Amy Acquino on the Couples Therapy Scene with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

In Episode 2, Amy Acquino’s Dr. Christina Raynor forces both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes into a joint therapy session to address their issues with each other. What ensued was a hilarious scene that involved a staring contest, name calling, and a slight breakthrough.

Speaking to Marvel.com about filming that scene, Aquino revealed, “This was way cool. I got to be a part of this. I got to play with the young kids—the cool kids. I play with the cool kids. And then it just got better and better.”

“Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] brought their own history after all these years of having worked in the Marvel Universe, understanding each other and their characters having worked together,” continued Aquino. “[Director] Kari [Skogland] understood, in that scene, it would be insane to not allow these two to find what they find. What was coming out was what you were going to want to see. You just knew that they're great actors with all this history.”

On letting Mackie and Stan go on uninterrupted in that scene, Aquino shared, “They’re having this amazing time, and it’s super funny what they’re doing. And my job…my character is supposed to stop it but you don’t really want to cut them off. I told them to get closer, and they started riffing on getting closer. They didn’t just get closer; they shoved the chairs. It’s Anthony and Sebastian, and you knock yourself out. You just sit there and enjoy it, watching them just go at it.”