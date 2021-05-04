‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Stars On Infusing Their Personal Style into Their Stunts

When it comes to a Marvel Studios production, audiences know they can expect world-class stunts and epic action sequences, and Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier did not skimp on either.

The Disney+ Original Series opened the premiere episode with an intense aerial fight sequence over some canyons that was akin to watching a synchronized dance performed by the world’s best wingsuit fliers. Another episode featured dueling with a combat heavy brawl high atop two moving trucks.

As Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker, puts it, “The fight scenes are what makes Marvel Marvel,” crediting the stunt team’s performers and choreographers for “making it as good as what that fight scene ends up being onscreen.”

With the distinct cinematography of the series, a lot of talent ends up taking on some of the stunts themselves. For example, Emily VanCamp learned jiu-jitsu and hand-to-hand combat as her character Sharon Carter transitioned from her precise agent training to a more ruthless, raw fighting style more situated to surviving on the streets of Madripoor.

Marvel.com chatted with Georges St. Pierre, Erin Kellyman, and Danny Ramirez on developing their characters’ fighting styles and getting the opportunity to tackling some of the stunts themselves.

Georges St. Pierre on Georges Batroc