The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: How the Supporting Cast Brought the Villains to Life

Throughout the series, Sam Wilson understands Karli Morgenthau’s cause and thought he was able to her walk off the path of extremism not by force, but by compassion.

On humanizing the Flag Smasher cause and relating it to the world we live in, director Kari Skogland shared, “Like any great villain, I believe that they have to be saying something that actually makes sense…[and] it’s not so terrible, and it's very relevant to our world today as well as what's going on in their world post-Blip. As it devolves, it turns into something else. It's the radicalization of the character, where Karli starts to take it as she becomes single-minded in her goal, and therefore she corrupts her own goals.”

It’s also this relatable and noble cause that leads Sam Wilson to connect with Karli Morgenthau, which also pushes Sam on his own hero’s journey. “It's a complex relationship because Sam buys into what she's saying, and Karli knows that he buys into what she's saying,” added Skogland. “He feels like there's a soul in there that he can save.”

Speaking on Karli and Sam’s final scene together, Erin Kellyman, who plays Karli, detailed, “In those final moments when you see her, she's genuinely sorry. That's a genuine thing when she apologizes to Sam, when he's holding her. She's really sorry for everything that she's done.”

“Karli has a point of view on the themes of the show on mantles, on patriotism,” noted Nagelhout. “Her opinion on those things is in direct conflict with what our heroes are dealing with. It's really interesting to see characters who maybe at the root of it share similarities, but have different methods to how they go about creating change in the world. Her methods just grow more and more desperate, because, in a lot of ways, she's fighting for her life and the life of those she cares about. She's fighting for relevance. She's fighting to be seen by the world that has ignored her.”

“Unheard people are dangerous people,” cautioned Kellyman. “Her whole journey…she’s so passionate and so driven, and no one’s listening to her; it’s frustrating. I personally view her, at the very end, as kind of a hero. She’s on the good side, fighting for good things.”

Providing another layer to the character of Karli Morgenthau, Moore said, “There’s a desperation [with Karli], and I would argue not out of malice, in the way that, say Loki stabbing Coulson in Avengers was out of malice. This is a character in the moment making decisions that they would both walk back if they could, but sometimes you don't get to walk those decisions back. Karli, for as long as she’s around, I think would have carried Lemar's death on her conscience frankly.”

“A lot of the nuance comes from performance; it comes from Erin Kellyman,” added Nagelhout. “It's one thing to on the page create duality in a character, but you have to be able to see the complexity and the layers of that in a person's performance. You see not only her rage and her desperation, but you also see her at conflict with herself at times and her genuine care for her followers and for her crew.”

