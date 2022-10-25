Unwrap the 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer

It's time to deck the galaxy! Lights, presents, trees, snowflakes, candy canes, and...Kevin Bacon?

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.



The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.



James Gunn wrote and directed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.

Unwrap the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special on November 25 on Disney+.