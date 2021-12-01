‘Hawkeye’: Behind-the-Scenes of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s Car Chase

Buckle up, because Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are in for a wild ride through New York City.

In the third episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, “Echoes,” in an effort to escape the Tracksuit Mafia, Clint and Kate hotwire a car and lead Maya, Kazi, and the rest of their goons on a mad dash through the city streets hoping to getaway. Clint and Kate are not only dodging bullets, but also Christmas trees, inflatable decorations, and other holiday cheer, too.

What follows is a brilliant tracking shot putting viewers inside the car right alongside the two archers as they try to fight off the Tracksuit Mafia...while Kate gets a little better acquainted with Hawkeye’s famed “trick arrows.”

“It's absolutely one of [my favorite scenes],” Hailee Steinfeld tells Marvel.com. “I think about the scene often — after the very first take, I looked at Jeremy [Renner] and I literally just started laughing. I know that Jeremy's done this for so long and he's done a car chase or two. I've had moments [while filming Hawkeye] where I'm like, ‘keep it together.’ I just could not help it! I couldn't contain my giddiness. I looked at him and I was like, ‘This is what I signed up for! This is so amazing.’ He felt the same way.”

“We shouldn’t have been laughing the whole time we were getting chased by a bunch of bad guys,” Renner adds, with, in fact, a laugh. “If there's [ever] a Hawkeye ride at Disneyland, this is [what the] ride should be. That's how we felt because it's not done with a bunch of editing; it's all done in one shot, the camera is sitting there in the car right between us on this pivot. All the action, all the players of this car chase sequence, it's all happening in real time. That's why it felt like a ride and it was really, really, really fun. We did it a handful of times, but we got to do some pretty amazing, cool things.”

While Renner has been doing all sorts of cool, crazy stunts for the last decade, this was Steinfeld’s first time getting in on the action. She’s eager to exclaim that she did the stunts herself, including hanging outside of the car window, which she adds, “[feels] so cool to say.”

“I believe it was like three minutes or so to do the whole loop [in one take],” she recalls. “But of course, we did other bits and inserts where I was hanging out the car and when we weren't driving.”

One of Steinfeld’s favorite, and hardest, maneuvers to nail while filming was grabbing her quiver from the Tracksuits’s car — while both are in motion — and then get back up to the front seat alongside Clint.

“It was so intentionally messy,” Steinfeld remembers. “It was just a lot harder than I thought. It was not very [graceful]. I didn't have a lot of space, and I [had my] quivers in the car. Everything was all over the place. Jeremy’s obviously driving and the first time I did it, my foot hit his visor. I just remember everybody being like, ‘That was great, you got to do that. You gotta do it again. You gotta do it again.’ So at least Jeremy knew that my foot was coming in hot.”

The scene also serves as one of the first times Clint and Kate truly find themselves working together, adding another layer to their budding partnership — though Clint is still less than enthused to have her with him along for the ride, literally. “Another interesting part of that car chase sequence is they're communicating, but not,” Renner adds. “One person can't hear anything and [the other’s] talking a lot. And yeah, there's some fun character bits in there of her trying to grab some arrows that she's really not worthy of slinging.”

Speaking of those trick arrows, we see the likes of putty arrows, smoke arrows, plunger arrows, and USB arrows (more useful than you think!), but the big reveal is when Clint pulls out an arrow brandished with the Pym logo on it that things really head to the next level.

“If you're going to have a special tip arrow, it should be a Pym arrow,” Renner explains, “Because [of Hawkeye’s] relationship with Ant-Man. That was such a cool, cool thing. Now we're talking; now we're feeling more Avenger-like.”

While there, obviously, was no actual giant arrow used during filming, Renner saw only a small preview of it before seeing it completed in post-production — and he’s excited for everyone to see it on Disney+, too. “You don't really know what’s happening all the time when you're filming it. When you do see it, like maybe a preview, you think like, wait, what? That's going to be in the visual effects? And so yeah, that was something I got very, very, very excited about and can't wait for that to land.”

But will Clint make it ho-ho-home for the holidays? The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.