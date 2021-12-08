‘Hawkeye’: Episode 4 Rundown, Bro

Picking up seconds after the end of Episode 3, Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, “Partners, Am I Right?,” starts with a simple conversation: what the heck is Kate Bishop doing hanging out with Hawkeye?

Though Eleanor wants her daughter removed from whatever’s going on, Clint Barton continues to find himself in a bigger and bigger mess as the days before Christmas slowly tick by.

Why is there an Avenger in my dining room, bro?

Eleanor Bishop is less than thrilled to find Kate and Clint Barton in the Bishop Penthouse — Jack Duquesne, meanwhile, is giddy to meet an Avenger. The four of them sit down for a tête-à-tête, hoping to shed some light on the current situation. Grilling them on what they’re doing in the penthouse, and why Bishop Security has recently been accessed, Kate divulges that the two of them are working on a case together (an “Avengers-level threat!”). Clint, meanwhile, is less than enthusiastic about this, trying to temper expectations from Kate that they’re “partners.”

The more Kate and Clint talk, the more Eleanor feels uneasy about what they’re doing. Offering to show Clint out of the penthouse, Eleanor makes it clear to Clint that he’s got to leave her daughter out of this. Clint wholeheartedly understands and agrees with Eleanor. He can’t give up the mission they’re currently on, but he will see to it that Kate stays safe.

He’s also not leaving without a parting gift. Clint secretly swipes the Ronin sword away from Jack when no one’s looking.

Trouble at Home, bro

After asking Laura to look into Sloan she comes back with some useful information. Sloan is a front for the Tracksuits, and Jack seems to be the man-in-charge here at the top. Laura also can’t help but wonder if there’s anything that might be a problem for them on the horizon — is anything else from the auction missing, like a watch? She wonders if it might appear again, too, which worries Clint.

Clint’s not the only one with troubles at home right now, as Kate tries to talk to her mother about Jack, but Eleanor would much rather talk about the upcoming Bishop Security holiday party. For the first time, Kate also sees a softer side to her mother and Jack, as he brings her a cup of tea, the couple has an impromptu slow dance in the living room. Maybe he’s not so bad after all?

Spreading Holiday Cheer, bro

After spending time with her mom and Jack, Kate realizes that Cint is all alone right now. That’s no way to spend the days before Christmas! So, on a mission to spread holiday cheer, Kate shows up at Moira Brandon’s apartment with all the trimmings she can manage. We’re talking about light-up trees, decorations, ugly sweaters, and of course, pizza (for them and Pizza Dog).

There’s also a purpose for this holiday party, as Kate wants to get to the bottom of Jack and the Tracksuits. However, after a few too many festive drinks, Clint decides to teach Kate a trick: hit something a distance away with a tiny object, like a quarter. After Clint does it with ease (he’s a trained professional, after all), he manages to teach Kate to do the same.

But the evening’s not all fun and games, as eventually, the two start talking about being an Avenger, and when memories of Natasha and the Blip come rushing back to Clint, it’s too much for him to handle. Kate also pieces together the fact that Clint was Ronin, which he notes, “Everybody dealt with the Blip in their own way.”

Snickerdoodles, bro

There’s only a finite number of trick arrows in the world, so Kate has to go get them back. Clint’s been tracking their location, and realizes their signal stopped near an NYPD holding facility...so maybe those LARP-ers could come in handy again? Heading down to the park, Kate finds the group of them practicing for their next battle. After a brief negotiation, Grills, Wendy, Missy, and Orville agree to help Kate out, as long as they get something in return, too.

Back at Grills’ apartment — who just happens to have taken a batch of fresh snickerdoodles out of the oven — he’s got an idea for what Clint and Kate’s end of the bargain might be: materials for brand new costumes. Kate’s willing to sweeten the detail, too: what about enough material for four new costumes, plus two more for her and Clint? This is not the kind of play — er, guild — Clint wants to be associated with right now and hurries Kate out the door.

Back Off, bro

Clint knows he needs to have a conversation with Kazi about Maya. He’s the only one who can get through to her; if she keeps trying to track down Ronin, it’s going to get her, and others, killed. Clint doesn’t want any more blood on his hands, and warns Kazi of what might happen —

“She’s chasing a ghost.” Kazi is less than thrilled to be ambushed by Clint like this but agrees to try and help ease Maya off the hunt for Ronin.

“I’m Working with an Avenger, bro”

The missing watch from the auction has been located, and Clint tries his best to teach Kate how to do a simple in-and-out retrieval. However, Kate has other ideas and goes completely rogue, deciding that she’s the one who’s going to B&E (which stands for ‘breaking and entering,’ btw), rather than serve as a lookout.

Once inside the apartment, Kate trips a silent alarm, but neither she nor Clint thinks much of it as Kate searches for the watch. It’s then that Kate realizes that whoever lives in this apartment has been keeping tabs on Clint when it dawns on them where they’re snooping. It’s Maya’s apartment. As both of them figure out what to do next, suddenly Clint’s comms go quiet, just as Maya appears in her apartment. But Clint’s also fighting someone on the roof across the way — if it’s not Maya, who is it?

Soon, all four of them are on the roof, with Clint and Kate trying to fight off Maya and the other masked assailant. The masked assailant throws Kate off the roof, with a grappling hook attached to her, which stops short midway down. Racing to the edge, Clint realizes he’s been in this situation before and recalls his promise to Eleanor to keep Kate safe. He cuts the harness, sending Kate safely down to the ground and telling her to get out of here.

Kate, refusing to leave the fight, races back up to the roof and shoots Maya in the shoulder leaving her to retreat. Now, all focus is on the masked assailant as Clint gets the upper hand and pulls off their hood, revealing Yelena. Though Kate has a clear shot, Yelena jumps off the roof herself and disappears.

Clint realizes that there’s something bigger going on here, considering someone has hired a Widow assassin. Knowing Kate’s life is now in danger, Clint demands that she go home and stay away. He’s determined to finish the rest of this mission by himself.

But will Clint make it ho-ho-home for the holidays? The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.