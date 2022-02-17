‘Hawkeye’: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Industrial Light & Magic's Visual Effects

From Kate Bishop’s first time seeing Hawkeye in action (during the Battle of New York when she was just a kid) to finally suiting up to become a hero herself alongside Hawkeye (during the Battle at Rockefeller Center), see how it all came to life with Industrial Light & Magic.

In a brand new video, the visual effects company takes us behind the scenes to see how some of the most iconic moments of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye were pieced together with practical sets and immersive visual effects. While it certainly looks seamless on-screen, take a peek at exactly what went into crafting the epic finale — from the ice skating rink, to the Christmas tree, and even the owl Clint finds in the Christmas tree.

Hit play on the video above to see the Christmas magic come to life. Go behind the scenes with WandaVision, Loki and Eternals, too!

