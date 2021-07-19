He Who Remains Is Revealed In Latest ‘Loki’ Character Poster

“We’re all villains here.”

That’s the haunting line He Who Remains says to Loki and Sylvie after they’ve reached the end of their journey, fittingly at the Citadel at the End of Time. But have they actually been changed by the journey? Maybe yes, maybe no, maybe a little bit of both.

The final character poster for Marvel Studios’ Loki has arrived, and it’s none other than He Who Remains himself — it’s a moniker Miss Minutes has been calling him, and over the years it just stuck. Jonathan Majors steps into the role as the man behind the curtain and the one pulling all the strings at the Time Variance Authority. Well, not anymore, considering the choices Sylvie makes in the end…

Take a peek at the brand new poster above, and find every single poster from Season 1 of Loki in the gallery below.

All six episodes from the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Loki will return in Season 2.

