Spend the Holiday Season with Marvel Super Heroes on Disney+

“I love the holidays, I am an unadulterated fan of Christmas,” returning Guardians writer and director James Gunn says. “I love Christmas, get-togethers and cookies, and everything about Christmas. It's the only time in the year I relax. This really is my Christmas gift to the Marvel fans…I just hope we give fans something beautiful that you're able to sit and watch with your family because I think that's the great thing about this show — grandparents can see it. Kids can see it. They can really sit and watch it together.”



And who could forget the most important holiday tradition of all: Fighting off A.I.M. to stop the Extremis virus from spreading? Ok, this one only applies to Tony Stark in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3, which has become quintessential holiday viewing over the years. Is it a Christmas movie? Hard yes. Tony is forced through one hardship after another, slowly seeing the wrong in his ways and changing to become a better man to his friends, family, and those he meets along the way. What’s more Christmassy than that?