Today’s the day — I Am Groot has arrived on Disney+, and you know what Groot would say about this momentous occasion? “I am Groot!” Well said, little buddy.

The collection of five new shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars. What could possibly go wrong?

GROOT’S FIRST STEPS

Following the events of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1”, Baby Groot is finally ready to try taking his first steps out of his pot — only to learn you have to walk before you can run.

THE LITTLE GUY

Groot discovers a miniature civilization that believes the seemingly enormous tree toddler is the hero they’ve been waiting for.

GROOT’S PURSUIT

Groot investigates a spooky noise that’s been haunting the Quadrant, which leads to an intense dance-off.

GROOT TAKES A BATH

Everybody needs some alone time to relax and wash up, but things go quite differently when you’re a Flora Colossi toddler. His attempts at using bath toys, candles, and bath bombs ultimately lead to a leafy mess of epic proportions. After his leaves grow to bushy-like proportions, Groot decides to take his haircut into his own hands and get a little inventive with his new hairdo.

MAGNUM OPUS

Groot sets out to paint a family portrait of himself and the Guardians, only to discover just how messy the artistic process can be.

I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

I Am Groot is now streaming on Disney+!