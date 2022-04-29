Revisit Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff and Wong's Legends Ahead of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in full swing, and we've only just skimmed the surface of what the Multiverse entails.

With Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving exclusively in theaters in one week, tickets are now on sale, we know there are an infinite amount of details to keep straight.

To prepare you for the upcoming highly-anticipated film, Marvel Studios' Legends has released three brand-new episodes on Disney+, focusing on the magic wielders of the MCU Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch, and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Everything you've seen, everything you've experienced...unlock the future. Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming on Disney+.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. Advanced tickets now available!

