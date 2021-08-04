Sometimes before you move forward into new possibilities, you have to return back to the beginning. Three new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends are now streaming on Disney+, exploring the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peggy Carter: LEGENDS recounts how Peggy Carter aided Captain America and became a founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Avengers Initiative: LEGENDS recounts how “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” assembled to fight the ballets no one else could.

The Ravagers: LEGENDS recounts the exploits of the Ravagers and traces the unique journey of their leader, Yondu.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Looking for more Marvel movies and shows to stream? Check out everything on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ right here, and where to find all your favorite Super Heroes right here. Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now!