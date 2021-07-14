‘Loki’: The Truth About Judge Renslayer and Miss Minutes

All along, something has been a little off with both Judge Renslayer and Miss Minutes, two women (well okay, one woman and one not-recording, not-real clock) at the top of the Time Variance Authority food chain. But just what exactly was off? Renslayer seemed to know more than she was letting on, and Miss Minutes appeared to be game to go along with everything. However, it turns out this scenario is actually reversed — Miss Minutes is the one with all the information and Renslayer has just been blindly following the TVA and its mission this whole time.

As the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki comes to a close, the truth finally comes out about both of them along with what they do and don’t know, and who they do and don’t know.

“It was fun to start off with everything being sort of very orderly and black and white for Renslayer,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays the TVA judge, tells Marvel.com. “And then as her reality begins to crumble, we were discovering that alongside [her]… It's a lot for her to take on, and she gets sort of more desperate, and the stakes just get higher and higher for her.”

Renslayer started as a hunter for the bureaucratic organization, and worked her way up to becoming a judge. Even though she’s in a position of power, even she was unaware the Time Keepers were nothing more than robotic puppets for someone else. Considering she’s spent her whole life at the TVA blindly working towards keeping the Sacred Timeline secure, these reveals are a lot for her to swallow.

But, through all of this, she still believes she’s on the right side of the TVA’s history.

“She has the making of a very complex villain that has her own set of principles and beliefs that drive her,” head writer Michael Waldron explains. “She doesn't believe that what she's doing is evil. She believes that the mission is for greater good, and Renslayer probably wishes that she never learned that the Time Keepers were fake, that they had just been able to keep doing this forever.”

Everything bubbles to the surface, not just for Renslayer, but for everyone at the TVA, when a plan is hatched to go see Renslayer on the Sacred Timeline, as the non-variant. This revelation — led by Hunter B-15 — will certainly raise a lot more questions than there are answers for. Realizing what’s at stake, Renslayer decides to flee.

“She's the good soldier of the TVA, just a disciple to the bureaucracy,” Waldron continues. “Then it's revealed to be a lie to her. Instead of that galvanizing her and making her question her life's purpose, the way it did with Mobius, Renslayer wants to stay in power. She reacts more in anger.”

“The idea that pretty much everyone in the TVA is a variant, and that there are other variants of Renslayer in different times, that was kind of mind blowing to me,” Mbatha-Raw continues. “We just dipped our toe into [this] at the end of the show. But you realize that the Multiverse just is so epic. The possibilities are endless. There's so much potential for what's on the other side of that Time Door. And ultimately, she wants revenge with whoever put this whole facade together.”

As for her parting thoughts as she disappears to parts unknown, “She's [thinking], ‘Peace out. Bye. Free will!’” Mbatha-Raw says with a laugh.

“She wants to [find] who pulled the wool over her eyes. That's what she's going to go out in search of,” Waldron adds. But in regards to her destination? Waldron isn’t saying. “She is a scary customer to be out there in the Multiverse. So we'll see what happens."